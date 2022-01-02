हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today

The office of Nitin Gadkari in a tweet on Saturday informed that the Union Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects on Sunday (January 2, 2022) in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. 

The office of Nitin Gadkari in a tweet on Saturday informed that the Union Minister will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11 am.

The office added that later, at noon, the Union Minister will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

Nitin Gadkari will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, the Union Minister will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM.

