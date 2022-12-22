topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PIYUSH GOYAL

Union Minister Piyush Goyal withdraws ‘Bihar’ remark amid row, says ‘No intention to INSULT’

On Tuesday while RJD member Manoj Jha was speaking on inflation in the Upper House, Piyush Goyal had said "Inka bas chale toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de" (if he had his way he would turn the entire country into Bihar). Jha took strong objection to Goyal’s remark and wrote to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding an apology from the Union Minister.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:05 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Union Minister Piyush Goyal withdraws ‘Bihar’ remark amid row, says ‘No intention to INSULT’

New Delhi: Under opposition fire, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has now withdrawn his "demeaning" remarks on Bihar, which triggered protests in Parliament by MPs from the state who demanded an apology from him. "Let me clarify that I have no intention to insult either Bihar or the people of Bihar. If it has hurt anyone`s sentiment, I immediately withdraw that statement," the Union Minister said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. On Tuesday while RJD member Manoj Jha was speaking on inflation in the Upper House, Goyal had said "Inka bas chale toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de" (if he had his way he would turn the entire country into Bihar). Jha took strong objection to Goyal’s remark and wrote to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding an apology from the Union Minister.

In his letter to the Rajya Sabha chairperson, the RJD MP said that Goyal`s comments are "representative of the contemptuous and condescending attitude of the Government of India towards Bihar". "Is the statement made by Piyush Goyal also representative of the contemptuous and condescending attitude of the Government of India toward Bihar? Because it is deeply problematic if the Government singles out one state and terms it a failure," the letter said.

"Bihar has been long ignored by governments at the Center and Biharis have always been treated as second-class citizens. To overcome the long-lived prejudices against our state, Bihar needs national concern and sympathy and not sheer insensitivity towards our situation."

He further urged the BJP leader to "ponder and reflect" the "sneering tone" he had used to speak about Bihar. "Therefore, I demand that Piyush Goyal should immediately make an apology to all the people of Bihar."

 

 

Meanwhile, the RJD-JD(U) MPs also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday over the remark made by the Union Minister and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. The MPs also demanded his apology over the same.

Live Tv

Piyush GoyalBihar remarkRJDRajya SabhaManoj JhaJDUParliamentBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith