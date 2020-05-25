Union Minister Sadananda Gowda skips quarantine after landing in Bengaluru, kicks up row

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda got embroiled in a controversy on Monday (May 25, 2020) after he landed in Bengaluru from Delhi for skipping the mandatory quarantine regulations which was in force in Karnataka.

The minister was wearing a protective visor and a face mask and went staright to his waiting car instead of going through the procedures like his fellow co passengers.

He arrived in the capital city of Karnataka on Monday afternoon, the first day that domestic flight services resumed in the country.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister defended his action, saying he came under the exempted category being in-charge of pharmaceuticals, an essential sector.

The Bengaluru North MP also claimed that he could have charterer a special flight to Bengaluru but he chose not to do so as it won`t be fair on his part.

"It's not fair to ask me to go to quarantine for 14 days along with the rest of the people, as I did not have any contact with anyone. I just want to say that as a responsible minister, my aim is to do public service which may include taking risks," he said.

"If I was one of those who ignored the rules, I could have come to Bangalore by special flight too. I waited for the general service to start, I am not one of those who misuses the post for personal selfishness," he added.

While Gowda's associates said that he was regularly tested in Delhi where he has been stationed throughout the lockdown period.

The Karnataka government came to his defence saying the Centre had issued orders exempting such people handling essential sectors from quarantine norms.