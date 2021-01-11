हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik, family injured in road accident, hospitalised

Shripad Naik and his family were admitted to a hospital after their car met with an accident in North Karnataka.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, family injured in road accident, hospitalised

Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik and his family were admitted to a hospital in North Karnataka after their car met with an accident. Naik was travelling by car, along with his wife Vijaya in the Uttar Kannada district.

His wife is said to be serious. As per initial information, there are reportedly two deaths in the incident. The minister along with his six family members were visiting a temple in Ankola.

Naik has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The Superintendent of Police of Karwar and Deputy Commissioner have rushed to the spot. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa.

Goa BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar has wished Naik a "speedy recovery", as reported by news agency IANS. "He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious," Sawaikar told reporters. His wife, Vijaya, has also suffered serious injuries.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

