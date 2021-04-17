हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: "After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine."

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished him a speedy recovery.

