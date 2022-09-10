'Unite India but first answer...': Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their much anticipated ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign and asked him why the party is taking out such a movement. Irani asked Rahul Gandhi who has harmed the unity of India that required the opposition party to take out such a campaign. BJP’s firebrand leader also took a jibe at party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was earlier accused of raising anti-India slogans when he was JNU president, Irani slammed Gandhi for being in the company of people who raised slogans against the country.

"Rahul Gandhi is on the way to uniting India but he should answer first who dared to break India. You make a person a member of your party who had shouted the slogan 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah'," PTI quoted Irani as saying at Doddaballapura in Bengaluru.

The Amethi MP made the statements while addressing a gathering at BJP’s 'Jana Spandana' programme celebrating the ruling party's three years in office in Karnataka.

Irani also said that she was shocked by Gandhi’s remarks against the state of the Indian state and its structure.

"You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax department. So, we are not fighting anymore a political party, we used to fight a political party. Now, the fight is no"With all seriousness, I am making this charge of sedition. I am shocked at Rahul Gandhi's statement that he is fighting against the Indian state. You have waged a war against India. I am shocked by your hunger for power.

The Union minister charged that the Congress could not "digest" the statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being inaugurated at 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi as the party did not issue any statement favouring the step.

(With PTI inputs)