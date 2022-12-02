New Delhi: India`s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said on Friday that India is all set to ensure a place for itself at the global top tables including G-20 and the UN Security Council presidency as the country is eager to bring solutions to the table. Kamboj, when questioned about UNSC reforms and India`s permanent seat at the security council during the media interaction, stated, "India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and which will remain the same.”

She further stated that India deserves a spot as a permanent member at the highest level of the UN as it has been a prominent voice for the long-standing reforms due in the UNSC. Meanwhile, it must be noted that there have been proposals to restructure the security council for over two decades, but have hit a stalemate in the UN General Assembly.

Ambassador Kamboj also mentioned, “In the last 2 years when the world was going through a crisis, India has always been there as a solution provider. Like during COVID and more such matters, India is already ready to take its place at the global top table.”

The top Indian diplomat at UN also emphasized on how nations are supporting India`s long-standing demand, calling for reforms to make it more representative, inclusive, and transparent. Kamboj said that “the UN is far from "reflective of the true diversity" of its wider membership.”

She also asserted that even after requests by the world leaders for comprehensive UNSC reform, the Council has "not moved an inch."

India assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of December on Thursday. India`s Permanent Representative to the UN said, in a special briefing, said "Over the last two years of our membership of the council, I can say with confidence that we have been shouldering responsibilities well and making every effort to reach the different voices within the council so, as to ensure that the Council itself speaks in one voice as far as possible on a variety of issues," adding "We will bring the same spirit to our December presidency."

She informed that during India’s presidency, the focus will be on building a new orientation towards reformed multilateralism and the "focus on the global counter-terrorism approach and the way forward."

Kamboj said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be addressing a two high-level signature events on December 14-15 to talk more about the schedule of the UNSC presidency.