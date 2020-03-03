Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is an internal matter

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday (March 3) filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The intervention by the UNHRC means that the global human rights body wants to become a party in over 100 petitions filed against the CAA in the apex court.

"While reducing the risk of refoulement for certain communities, the CAA unequally places other communities at such risk. Accordingly, the narrow scope of the CAA, which extends protection from return only on religious grounds and limited to the specific ethno-religious groups, may not be sufficiently objective and reasonable in light of the broad prohibition of refoulement under international human rights law," said the High Commissioner in the application.

India has reacted strongly to the UNHRC's move, asserting that the CAA is an "internal matter". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that that the CAA is an internal matter of India and Indian Parliament has the sovereign rights to make laws.

"MEA: Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that her Office had filed an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," Kumar added.

"It is reflective of our long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India. India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have the utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," he noted.

Notably, in the global report at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27, Bachelet had said, "Citizenship Amendment Act adopted last December is of great concern. Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed – in a mostly peaceful manner – their opposition to the Act, and support for the country's long tradition of secularism."

The SC is hearing around 144 pleas related to the CAA. On Janaury 22, the Centre was given four weeks’ time by the top court to file its response in this matter. The SC, however, did not impose any stay on the implementation of CAA.