'United We Will Soar Even Higher': PM Modi Lauds People Of Maharashtra After 'Historic' Win In Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: After the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's thumping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state for the mandate. He also promised that the alliance will continue the work for Maharashtra's progress.

Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.