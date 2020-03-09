Universal screening now at 30 airports to check coronavirus cases: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday (March 9) chaired a high-level meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials over the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

Speaking to media, the Health and Family Welfare Minister said, "We have discussed with Delhi government to prepare for isolation wards, quarantine facilities, availability of doctors, contact tracing and other precautions if the cases increase.

Talking about the government preparation, he said, "On January 18, we started universal screening on 7 airports, and now 30 airports have been put under screening," adding "All passengers coming from other countries are being screened on these airports. So far, 8,74,708 passengers screened."

The meeting was held amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 which have gone up to 43 in India.

In the meeting, Vardhan stressed upon coordinated action between all concerned departments and agencies, for conducting activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, identification of isolation wards, adequate availability of Personal Protective Equipments and masks and risk communication for mass awareness.

Notably, at least 40 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are active at present in India. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported from India are 43 including three Kerala patients who recovered earlier.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic, 177 of them have been hospitalized.

Over 33,599 passengers are under observation out of which 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

(With Agency Inputs)