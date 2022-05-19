New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 19) said that universities should not become fighting grounds for ideological battles. Speaking at an event in Delhi University, he said "Universities should become platform for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict", PTI reported. In his address to students at the seminar Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India', the veteran BJP leader and Home Minister said, "India a geo-cultural country. Till we understand this, we will not understand idea of India."

Talking about India's defence policy, Amit Shah said the nation “did not have a defence policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and even if it existed, it was a "shadow" of the foreign policy”. "Before Prime Minister Modi, India did not have a defence policy. Even if it existed, it was a shadow of the foreign policy. Earlier, terrorists would be sent to attack us and there were similar attempts to do so with the Uri and Pulwama attacks. But with the surgical strikes and air strikes, we showed what the defence policy meant," Amit Shah said.

Addressing a seminar on Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’ organised by Department of Political Science, Delhi University. https://t.co/SB3Ivv79vv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 19, 2022

Further, he said that the PM abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with the 'snap of a finger'. “PM Modi abrogated Article 370 with the snap of a finger on August 5, 2019...and those who said 'Khoon Ki Nadiyan Bahengi' could not even dare to pelt stones,” Shah said, as per ANI.

The Union Home Minister said that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been repealed from 75% of northeast states. “Today AFSPA removed from 75% of NE-an answer to those who (asked for) removing AFSPA on the basis of human rights...They talk about human rights of those spreading terror, I want to tell them that even those who die due to terrorism have human rights,” he added.

(With agency inputs)