Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet has already approved the proposal to replace the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) with the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) in all the universities under the departments of education and other departments. According to sources, the West Bengal Assembly is likely to introduce the State Universities Act Amendment Bill today. The Trinamool government is going to make major changes in the education system in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be accommodated in the Chancellor's seat of all government universities in the state and not the governor.

The proposal has already been approved by the state cabinet. Besides, the cabinet also passed a proposal to replace the governor with a proposal to replace the Chief Minister as Chancellor in the universities of health, agriculture, animal and fisheries sciences.

According to sources, the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is likely to be introduced in the assembly on Monday, which has drawn criticism from the opposition. However, the state's ruling party responded to the opposition.

Not only the opposition, but also a section of scholars made a statement on Saturday protesting against the decision. According to them, not the Prime Minister, Governor or Chief Minister, but an eminent academic should be given the responsibility of Chancellor.

The bill will be sent to the governor after it is passed by the assembly today. If the governor signs it, the bill will become a law. According to cabinet sources, the ordinance may be issued if the governor does not sign it.