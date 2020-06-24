University exams likely to be cancelled as HRD minister asks UGC to 'revisit' earlier guidelines

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to recommend cancellation of final year exams and semester exams in colleges and universities and further delay the academic calendar for the next session to October, according to sources. The decision is likey to be taken in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier in the day asked the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal semester examinations and academic calendar.

He took to social media and tweeted, "I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers, and staff."

The minister’s announcement came amid speculations about the cancellation of the final semester exams. Notably, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Since the April guidelines, several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana cancelled all higher education exams.

Notably, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and students have been opposing the decision of Delhi University to conduct online, open-book exams for weeks.

The minister's suggestion to the UGC is being considered as “victory” for students as well as teachers.