Odisha

Unknown disease claims lives of 6 infants in Odisha's Malkangiri, tension prevails

Reportedly, similar symptoms were seen in seven other infants who are currently being examined. The medical team which reached the village yesterday has collected blood samples and sent them to labs for test.

Representational Image

Malkangiri: Panic has gripped residents of MV-79 Tamanapalli village in Malkangiri district of Odisha as six infants have lost their lives in just 15 days due to an unknown disease. Though the exact reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained, a team of doctors from Kalimela hospital has reportedly reached the village to conduct examination.

A local resident Suresh Madi, said,'' All the infants had complained of fever, cold, cough and vomiting. So far six have died in the village. We are in panic as my child is also suffering from fever.'' 

Meanwhile, the death of infants has sparked Japanese Encephalitis scare as the disease had claimed lives of over 100 children in Malkangiri a few years back.

''As per reports, six infants in the age group of four to five months have died. Our medical team visited the village yesterday and we have set up health check camps for children here,'' said Dr Shakti Prasad Sahu.

Dr Sahu further informed that steps are being taken to shift affected infants to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for further treatment.

