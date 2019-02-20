हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WION conclave

Unleashing the Power of South Asia: At WION conclave in Dubai, thought leaders to discuss way forward for the region

WION is holding its 'Unleashing the Power of South Asia' conclave today in Dubai, the UAE.  

Unleashing the Power of South Asia: At WION conclave in Dubai, thought leaders to discuss way forward for the region

WION is holding its 'Unleashing the Power of South Asia' conclave today in Dubai, the UAE.  

The summit will be inaugurated by chief guest and guest of honour His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates. Indian Ambassador to the UAE His Excellency Navdeep Suri will be guest of honour. 

The summit will bring together thought leaders from around the world to find common ground on the way forward for the South Asian region.

Spiritual guru Sadhguru will talk about the need for economic cooperation among the countries of South Asia. 

Former Indian Army chief General Bikram Singh will sit in conversation with former Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani.

International journalist Riz Khan will moderate a discussion on "Is the face of media and entertainment changing?"

How can there be a South Asian conclave without cricket? VVS Laxman will talk about India's current dominance of world cricket.

What is the way forward for South Asia? Sri Lankan lawmaker Namal Rajapaksa, former Bangladesh minister and ruling Awami League member Hasan-ul-Haq Inu, and South Asia expert Michael Kugelman will deliberate on the issue. 

Catch it all live on WION — World is One News —  starting at 11.30 am IST today (February 20).

Tags:
WION conclaveWION
Next
Story

Panther spotted at shopping mall, hotel in Thane

Must Watch

PT50S

Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi is my older brother, says Mohammed bin Salman