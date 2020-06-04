Unlock 1.0: Health Ministry issues new SOPs for opening of malls, hotels and restaurants

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the opening of malls, hotels and restaurants as part of the Centre’s ''Unlock 1.0'' to further open up the country after nearly 70 days of lockdown to curb coronavirus infection.

The SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be taken at particular places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visiting shopping malls will be a different experience now onwards, especially for children as the gaming arcades, children play areas shall remain closed and so will the cinema halls inside shopping malls. At shopping malls, the staggering of visitors must be done, if possible, state the guidelines.

Here's the Centre's SOP for opening of malls, hotels & restaurants

1. Background

Shopping malls get frequented by a large number of people for shopping, entertainment and food. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, it is important that required social distancing and other preventive measures are followed.

2. Scope

This document outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be ensured at particular places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Shopping malls in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

3. Generic preventive measures

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Shopping mall management to advise accordingly.

The generic measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (workers and visitors) in these places at all times.

These include:

i. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

iii. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when

hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20

seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering

one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed

elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and

district helpline.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

4. All shopping malls shall ensure the following arrangements:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal

screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

iii. All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.

iv. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be

displayed prominently.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

vi. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by Mall Management for ensuring social

distancing norms.

vii. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and

employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They

should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact

with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever

feasible.

viii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly

following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

ix. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face

covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door

handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

x. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social

distancing norms at all times.

xi. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and

ensure social distancing in the premises.

xii. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies shall be

organized.

xiii. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall

authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

xiv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the shopping

mall shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be

organized.

xv. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry

and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.

xvi. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain

the physical distancing norms.

xvii. Seating arrangement, if any, to be made in such a way that adequate social

distancing is maintained.

xviii. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social

distancing norms.

xix. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xx. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which

inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices

should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%,

intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xxi. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

xxii. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with

particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing stations/areas.

xxiii. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently

touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom

fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all malls in common areas as well as inside

shops, elevators, escalators etc.

xxiv. Proper disposal of face covers/masks/gloves leftover by visitors and/or

employees should be ensured.

xxv. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxvi. In the food-courts:

a. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social

distancing norms.

b. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50% of the seating capacity to be

permitted.

c. Food court staff/waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other

required precautionary measures.

d. The seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing between

patrons as far as feasible.

e. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets)

to be encouraged.

f. Tables to be sanitized each time the customer leaves.

g. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at the workplace.

xxvii. Gaming Arcades shall remain closed.

xxviii. Children Play Areas shall remain closed.

xxix. Cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.

xxx. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the

state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health

authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be

initiated regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and need for

disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.