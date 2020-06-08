Unlock 1.0: Malls, hotels, religious places set to reopen from today

Heading into Unlock phase 1.0 malls, shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are now set to reopen in most states of India from Monday (June 8, 2020) with government's guidelines in place.

On May 30, the Centre had said that Unlock-1.0 would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent.

Safety guidelines like following social distancing, wearing a mask, Arogya setu app is made mandatory for people visiting these places. Temples, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants had already started the preparation for following safety measures in wake of the pandemic once the guidelines was announced. The temples, mosques and churches have painted social distancing boxes where the devotees will have to stand in queue and wait for their turn, wile masks have been made mandatory for all, including priests.

They have also arranged sanitisers, santiser tunnels and thermal screening guns.

The Union Health Ministry had issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the strict adherence at these places to contain the spread of COVID-19 but also left it to the discretion of the states to finetune the details.

The general SOPs issued by the Centre included measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff, guests, customers and devotees on the premises, proper crowd management and maintaining effective and frequent sanitation, with a particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

In malls, cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas will continue to be in the prohibited segment. In temples devotees will not be allowed to touch walls ,idols and will have to follow social distancing while standing in queue.

Hotels too have to ensure regular sanitization, thermal screening and social distancing for their customers.

However, the new norm is not applicable in all states as the Odisha Government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till midnight of June 30. In the new order, State Government said that all religious places/ places of worship for the public will continue to remain closed till June 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that place of worship, malls and restaurants will open in the national capital but hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the total tally of coronavirus cases India mounted to 2,46,628 with the death toll touching 6,929, the Union Health Ministry said. The new phase is likely to pose a serious challenge for the five worst-hit states with Maharashtra recording 85,975, Tamil Nadu 30,152, Delhi 27,654, Gujarat 20,097 and Rajasthan 10,331 cases.