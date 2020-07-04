Unlock 2.0: Fresh guidelines issued in Jammu and Kashmir, movement restricted between 10 pm to 5 am

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government issued guidelines for 'Unlock' phase on Friday (July 3, 2020) and restricted the movement of individuals for non-essential activities in the entire Union Territory between 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from July 4 till further orders.

The new guidelines said that all shopping malls can open subject to Standard Operating Procedures of the Ministry of Health, except in containment zones or hotspots. However, in the red zone area 50% of shops can remain open on alternate days to be regulated by Dy Commissioners concerned, read the guidelines. Shops in malls can open from 9 am to 7 pm, informed administration.

The order issued by the government said ''District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under section 144 CrPC.''

The government has also restricted all inter-province or inter-state/UT movement, except after obtaining permission or in permitted public transport in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the UT.

According to the guidelines, all restaurants, including in hotels, can operate for home delivery, take away and dining-in with up to 50 percent capacity.

To combat the spread of virus in Jammu and Kashmir, the local administration has also decided to conduct compulsory COVID-19 RT-PCR test following which they will be sent for 14-day administrative quarantine till the result is negative, in which they're released for home quarantine or positive, in which, they will send to COVID dedicated hospital for all passengers/returnees coming to the Union Territory.

It is to be noted that all districts of Kashmir province expect Bandipora district and Ramban district of Jammu province is under the red zone whereas Samba, Ganderbal, Poonch, among others, are under the orange zone. Only Doda and Kishtwar districts are under the green zone

Meanwhile, 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in J&K, with the total number of cases in the Union Territory crossing 8,000 mark.

(With ANI input)