Unlock 2 begins July 1: Here's what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: As new rules for Unlock 2 comes into force from Wednesday (July 1,2020) with it more activities are being permitted outside COVID-19 containment zones. Though, containment zones will remain under strict lockdown enforcement till July 31 2020.

The new guidelines were issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (June 29) and the measures will be in force till July 31, 2020.

All activities outside Containment Zones are permitted, except the following:

- Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted.

- Metro Rail, Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

- International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

- Social/ political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

- Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function from July 15, 2020, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Dates for re-starting the above activities will be decided separately and proper guidelines will be issued for ensuring social distancing to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

Directives for COVID-19 Management:

- Face coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.

- Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers.

- Night curfew: Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10.00 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in Unlock 2.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stand at 585493 including 220114 active cases, 347979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17400 deaths, recovery rate 59.43%.