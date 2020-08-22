Unlock 3.0: Ensure unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, MHA to states

NEW DELHI: As part of the Centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to the state governments stating that there shall be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, sources said on Saturday (August 22, 2020).

According to reports, the letter has been written by the Union Home Secretary to state chief secretaries drawing their attention to para 5 of the Centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines.

The para 5 clearly states that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

This para also states that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross-land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

The Union Home Secretary’s letter noted that despite Centre’s clear guidelines, there are reports that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states.

The letter says such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods & services and are impacting supply chains resulting in a disruption in economic activity & employment.

The letter from the Centre states that such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of DMA, 2005. The letter further requests that no restrictions should be imposed and it should be ensured that MHA’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines are strictly followed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently issued new guidelines as part of the Centre's Unlock 3.0 measures which came into effect on August 1.

Under the new guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums were allowed to open from August 5 as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing.

Educational institutes, cinema halls and metro trains will, however, remain closed, it said.

With states and union territories expressing reservations about opening educational institutes, the guidelines issued by the MHA said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Several states had been hesitant to open schools with many indicating that they could think of allowing institutions to function only in September.