Unlock 4.0: Fresh restrictions imposed in these cities as coronavirus COVID-19 cases surge

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country, several state governments have re-imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus even as India has now entered the last week of its Unlock 4.0 plan, which was announced by the Centre on September 1.

Here is a list of states and/or districts where fresh restrictions are imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

Raipur: The district administration in Chhattisgarh's capital has announced to impose lockdown from 9 pm on September 21 till September 28 midnight. Raipur has been declared as a containment zone too. According to Raipur district magistrate, all offices including government, semi-government, and private will remain closed.

Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state. The districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar etc.

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people have been extended in Mumbai till 30 September. Notably, the restrictions under section 144 are in place in Mumbai since March 25.

Noida: Section 144 was extended till September 30 but it does not include any new restriction.

Delhi: All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Home Affairs had already issued an order related to Unlock 4.0 syaing state governments cannot impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city level), outside containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.