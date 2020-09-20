Unlock 4.0: Section 144 imposed in 11 districts of this state, no religious gatherings till October 31

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (September 19) decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.

The Rajasthan government issued an official notification saying that Section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts. It is to be noted that Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

Besides, the Rajasthan government has also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31. But it has permitted 20 people to attend funeral and 50 for marriage functions.

The decisions to impose Section 144 was taken in a review meeting chaired by CM Gehlot, the release said. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Raghu Shrma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday surpassed the United States (US) to record the most number of COVID-19 recoveries across the world, said the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has so far reported more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) coronavirus recoveries which reportedly accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries. The US, on the other hand, has registered 41,91,894 COVID-19 recoveries to date.

India's coronavirus recovery rate on Saturday improved to 79.28%.

"Centre-led focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.