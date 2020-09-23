हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Unlock 4.0: Students to get Rs 11,000 from Centre to pay their fees, rumour or reality?

Social media has been full of misinformation and fake news ever since coronavirus COVID-19 hit India. Notably, everything that is present on the Internet is not true and it is advisable to check the facts before believing in the news going viral on the social media.

Unlock 4.0: Students to get Rs 11,000 from Centre to pay their fees, rumour or reality?

Social media has been full of misinformation and fake news ever since coronavirus COVID-19 hit India. Notably, everything that is present on the Internet is not true and it is advisable to check the facts before believing in the news going viral on the social media.

Now, a post has gone viral on social media in which it is claimed that the government has decided to provide Rs 11,000 to all students of schools and colleges to help them pay their fees amid the coronavirus outbreak. The viral post added that this decision has been taken by the Centre after it came to light that many students in the country were unable to pay their fees due to coornavirus.

But, the truth is that the Centre has not made any such announcement and the post is fake.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: – On a website, it is being claimed that due to Corona epidemic, the Central Government is providing Rs 11,000 to all the students of schools and colleges to pay their fees. #PIBFactCheck: – This website is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government.”

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. The objective of the fact-checking arm of the PIB is “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

