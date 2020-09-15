Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed, Education Minister makes major announcement

As the tentacles of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continue to tighten its grip, the students across the country have suffered the most as schools and colleges have been closed. Since the last week of March, due to the deadly pandemic, a lot of students have suffered the loss of education and now everyone is waiting for the schools and colleges to re-open.

Currently, India is taking its steps in the unlocking process and is in Unlock 4.0 now. The Union Home Ministry has already issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines with the unlocking of public transport including trains, metros, buses have already begun in a staggered manner. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines also suggest schools and colleges reopen cautiously.

However, seeing the way coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country, the Centre has ordered the schools and colleges to be closed till September 30. It is to be noted that with the Unlock 4.0, it was believed that schools will be opened in the country from September 1.

Union Health Ministry on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of class 9-12 on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry issued the SOP in the wake of the Centre's decision to allow phase-wise unlocking of activities. It has issued generic preventive measures including simple public health measures that should be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said that no schools of any kind will open in the state from September 21. Uttarakhand's Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that no schools of any kind will open in the state from September 21, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of an increasing number of coronavirus cases. He further said that the future of children cannot be put at risk, therefore, the government has decided not to open any school in the state.

Earlier, the education minister of Haryana has given a big statement regarding the opening of school college. During an event last week, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said that Haryana is fully prepared to open schools in the state. He said that the state government is waiting for the permission and guidelines of the central government.

Haryana's education minister has stated that the state is fully prepared to open schools, adding that preparations for the same have already been completed. If permission is received from the central government, schools may be allowed to open, he said, adding that the state government has made all the necessary arrangements for online school education during the lockdown.