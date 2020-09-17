Unlock 4: Schools in Gujarat to reopen from September 21, here's what Education Minister said

The Gujarat government on Wednesday (September 16) announced that schools for secondary classes will not reopen in the state from September 21. Talking to reporters after a state cabinet meeting, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the decision has been taken in the “interest of students”, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat. The meeting was chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Secondary school students will not be required to go to school even after September 21 for study guidance,” said Chudasama. To prevent students from getting infected, home learning and online education provided by the state government will continue, the minister added.

Earlier, guidelines were issued by the Centre to all the states to allow students to attend schools for study guidance from September 21 on a voluntary basis.

“According to the Central Government notification, students from Class 9 to 12 are allowed to go to school for study purposes with the written consent of the parents… The state government will have to decide on the implementation of the SOP issued by the Centre, taking into account the Covid situation in the state,” said the minister.

It is to be noted that schools and colleges across India are closed since the last week of March, due to the deadly pandemic. Currently, India is taking its steps in the unlocking process and is in Unlock 4.0 now. The Union Home Ministry has already issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines with the unlocking of public transport including trains, metros, buses have already begun in a staggered manner.

Few days ago, Uttarakhand government had announced that no schools of any kind will open in the state from September 21. Uttarakhand's Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that no schools of any kind will open in the state from September 21, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of an increasing number of coronavirus cases. He further said that the future of children cannot be put at risk, therefore, the government has decided not to open any school in the state.