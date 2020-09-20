Unlock 4: Uttarakhand revises guidelines for inter-state travel, makes registration mandatory for visitors on Smart City web portal

DEHRADUN: Uttrakhand government has issued guidelines regarding the inter-state movement of persons in view of Unlock 4.

"District administration shall make arrangement for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border check posts, airport, railway stations and border district bus stands," the guidelines issued by Uttarakhand government on Saturday read.

"If a person is found symptomatic then antigen test to be conducted by district administration. If the antigen test comes positive then appropriate SOP shall be followed. At all times in public premises, every person will follow norms of social distancing and wearing of masks," it read.

According to the guidelines, registration is mandatory for all inbound persons on the Smart City web portal —smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in, prior to their travel. All inbound people have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu App. During registration, relevant documents as sought in the registration portal shall be uploaded.

Also, visitors will be required to book a hotel for at least two days or stay at home for the same period. Apart from this, if any tourist is found to be positive for coronavirus, the hotel management will have to inform the district administration about it with immediate effect.

Revised orders have been issued for Unlock 4 in Uttarakhand, which will come into effect from September 21 onwards. Under this, many concessions have been given to those who will be visitnig the state.

Those carrying a a 96-hour negative test report of the coronavirus infection, will not be required to quarantine themselves. Also, the district administration will arrange for the thermal screening of those who do not carry a negative test report.