Unlock 5.0: Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines, Vaishno Devi pilgrim limit raised to 7,000; cinemas, restaurants to open with 50% force

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 5.0 allowing cinemas and restaurants to open with 50 per cent capacity from October 15 while keeping all education institutions shut across the Union Territory till October 31.

— The government has also raised the number of pilgrims for the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji per day from 5,000 to 7,000. The decision on the number of pilgrims local/ outside UT to allow would be decided by the CEO shrine board.

— Schools, colleges, higher educational institutions including Anganwari centres shall remain closed till October 31 whereas online/ distance mode studies will continue.

— Fifty per cent teaching and non-teaching staff is permitted for online teaching purposes in areas outside containment zones.

— Students of classes 9th to 12th are permitted to visit school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance in areas outside containment zones.

— The Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITls or other training centres registered with the National Skill Development Mission or JK Skill Mission.

— National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued in this regard by the Ministry of Health.

— Higher Education Institutions will be permitted only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in Science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works from 15th October, 2020. The Head of Higher Education Institutions will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in science and technology stream for laboratory/ experimental works.

— Coaching centres/institutions shall be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only from October 15 up to 50 per cent capacity of the centres, strictly as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Education.

— Shops in Malls as well as in the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm.

— There will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air but Covid-19 Antigen Tests are mandatory.

— The travellers will undergo 14-day home quarantine if they have a valid contactable phone and Aarogya Setu App in their mobile telephones. The protocol for management of COVID positive persons will be followed.

— In the wake of Covid-19 situation all districts of Kashmir province and nine districts of Jammu region have been declared as Orange Zones. The Kishtwar district has been designated as Green Zone. However, Lakhanpur Containment Zone in Kathua district and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side will fall in the Red Zone category.

— Bars in restaurants/hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places and swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will also reopen from October 15 as per the SOPs of the concerned Ministries.

— The Business to Business exhibitions can start from October 15 as per the Union Ministry of Commerce SOP.

— Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons. The Government ordered that gathering in closed spaces (indoor) will be permitted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity subject to a ceiling of 200 persons from October 15. In open spaces physical distancing, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers are mandatory.

— All these activities have been permitted only outside the Containment Zones.

— Religious processions and large religious gatherings will remain strictly prohibited.

— Meanwhile, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children with 10 years of age shall stay at home except for health purposes.