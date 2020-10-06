Unlock 5.0: Modi government giving Rs 3000 to all account holders, rumours or reality?

Social media have been flooded with misinformation and fake news ever since coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic hit India but we must keep this in mind that not everything we read on the internet is true.

Now, a YouTube video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is giving a cash amount of Rs 3,000 in the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana, has gone viral on the internet.

However, the Centre has not made any such announcement and the video is completely fake.

Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: In a #YouTube video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of 3000 rupees per month in the accounts of all under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana.

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The central government is not paying 3000 rupees per month under any such scheme”.

दावा: एक #YouTube वीडियो में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार प्रधानमंत्री मानधन योजना के तहत सभी के खातों में प्रति माह 3000 रुपए की नगद राशि दे रही है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। केंद्र सरकार ऐसी किसी योजना के तहत प्रति माह 3000 रुपए नहीं दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZwcFRNfijt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2020

The fact-checking arm of PIB was launched in December 2019 to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet.

It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has repeatedly urged people not to share such fake news and trust only reliable sources before sharing these kinds of information.