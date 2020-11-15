Unlock 5.0: Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi to reopen from this date; check guidelines and other details

New Delhi: The Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi is set to reopen from Monday (November 16, 2020) after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced that temples and other places of religious worship across the state can reopen that were shut down in Maharashtra since the COVID-19 lockdown in March. Wishing the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Diwali, CM Thackeray said, "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline. Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind."

According to a report, the devotees will be able to seek blessings from Sai Baba after the Kakad Arti on Monday.

Although, due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust will only allow 6,000 devotees per day and 900 devotees per hour.

The devotees will have to apply online for the 'darshan' or can also take a token from the counter at Shirdi.

People above 65 years of age and children below 10 years will not be allowed.

Wearing face masks will be mandatory for every devotee along with following necessary social distancing protocol.

The devotees' feet will also be washed as soon as they enter the temple.

Shirdi is the place where the soul of Shri Satchidanand Sadguru Sainath Maharaj - also known as Saibaba rests today.

Live TV