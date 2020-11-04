Unlock 5.0: Schools, colleges unlikely to reopen in this state from November 17 - Details here

As the coronavirus cases are slowly decreasing in the country, several states have allowed the reopening of educational institutes but Karnataka government is still finding it tough to take a final call on reopening of schools, colleges from November 17.

It is learnt that the Karnataka government had scheduled a meeting on November 2 between all the concerned officials regarding the plan to reopen the schools and colleges but the meeting was postponed to November 4.

Talking to the reporters, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We are seriously studying the Andhra Pradesh model for reopening of schools. Prior to taking any decision, we need to examine everything as it is a question of students' lives."

It may be recalled that the schools were reopened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2. Though Karnataka government is yet to take a final call on the reopening of schools and colleges, it is learnt that educational institutes will reopen in the state from November.

The decision to reopen schools and colleges has been taken since Karnataka is recording a fewer number of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks.

"Prior to reopening, we need to gather information on various fronts besides the health condition of the teachers and students. Experts feel that prolonged closure of schools can have a negative impact on a child's mind as well; therefore, we are examining all these things before arriving at a final decision," said the minister.

It is expected that the schools in Karnataka might reopen from next week.