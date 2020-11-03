Unlock 5.0: Schools in these states to reopen from November 16 - Check details here

As the coronavirus cases are slowly decreasing in the country, several states have allowed the reopening the schools and colleges from November 2, but there are some states which are yet to allow the reopening of schools and colleges before November 16.

It is to be noted that states such as Andra Pradesh and Assam have opened schools with strict COVID-19 guidelines, on the other hand Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu are planning to reopen educational institutes from November 16.

Haryana government issued a notification on Monday saying that the schools and colleges in the state will open from November 16.

“In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures,” the notification stated.

The notification added that if a student needs to clarify his doubts, he/she can visit the college but the students must follow social distancing norms and follow the coronavirus guidelines.

Odisha

Last week, a notification was issued by Odisha government announcing partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 from November 16. The notification, however, said that the academic institutions across the state would remain closed till November 30.

“The classes of 9th to 12th in schools under the control/superintendence/supervision of School and Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020 as per the guidelines/SOP to be issued by the S&ME Department,” an order said.

Academic institutions, including coaching centres, have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has also said that schools, colleges in the state will reopen from November 16 by following Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, it was announced by the government that students in classes from 10 to 12 would be permitted to go to schools on a voluntary basis from October 1 but the decision was reversed due to rising coronavirus cases.

Goa

Goa government is yet to take a final decision on resumption of schools in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that decision to re-open schools will be made on either on Tuesday or Wednesday.