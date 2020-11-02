हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unlock 5.0: Schools to reopen on November 2 in this state with odd-even system

According to officials of Assam Education Department, students from Classes 6th to 12th will be allowed to attend the classes under COVID-19 guidelines. 

Unlock 5.0: Schools to reopen on November 2 in this state with odd-even system

Schools will reopen in Assam on Monday after remaining closed for over seven months due to coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday. According to officials of Assam Education Department, only students from Classes 6th to 12th will be allowed to attend the classes under strict COVID-19 guidelines. The officials added that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued by the government in this regard.

The schools will follow an odd-even system to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread. Students in Classes 6, 8 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while students of classes 7, 9 and 11 will attend classes on the other three days.

"All the students would not come into the schools at a time and they would attend the schools in different batches in morning and afternoon shift. Fixation of first batch and second batch of students would be done by the head of the institution," the government said in a news release.

"The first batch of students would come at 8 a.m. and stay up to 12 noon and the second batch of students would come at 12.30 p.m. and stay up to 3.30 p.m." it added.

As per the SOP issued by the government, the schools have been asked to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures. The guidelines issued by the Assam government also includes a staggered timetable for general colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnic institutions and IITs. 

It is to be noted that online education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes.

All hostel facilities in schools and colleges will remain suspended until further orders. The government has directed all educational institutions to sanitise the buildings on every weekend.

Assam has reported 2.06 lakh coronavirus cases till Saturday.

