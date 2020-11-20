Unlock 5.0: Schools in this city to remain closed till December 31

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all schools in Mumbai to stay closed till December 31, 2020. The schools for classes 9 till 12 were earlier scheduled to reopen on November 23.

Due to to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases the decision was taken by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The mayor further said that, in her opinion, local trains should not begin operations in the city either.

However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra will reopen on November 23, as directed by the state government.

From the past two days, new cases of coronavirus infections have seen a spike which has become a matter of concern.

The state government has also issued guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs for students and teachers for conducting classes. All the schools that will open on Monday for classes 9 to 12 are getting sanitized, by following the guidelines. Local civil authorities are helping the schools to get it completely sanitized.

Moreover, the schools that will reopen next week will have to follow health, hygiene, and other safety precautions before and after classes. Also written consent from parents is necessary for children regarding attendance.

Teachers who will attend the schools will have to undergo an RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 after Diwali starting from November 17 till November 22, 2020. As per School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, only one child will be allowed to sit on a single bench and classes will be held on alternate days.

The schools are reopening after a gap of nearly seven months under the state government's 'Begin Again' mission.