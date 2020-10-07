Unlock 5 guidelines: All weekly markets in Delhi to open now; cinema halls from October 15

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) allowed to open all the weekly markets and said that the cinema halls can also resume operations from October 15, as per Centre's guidelines.

So far, only two markets were allowed to open every day in every zone in the national capital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The poor people will get a lot of relief from this," expressed CM Kejriwal.

अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी। 15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM convened a meeting with the delegation of NRAI and officials of various departments for the ease of doing businesses for restaurants across Delhi.

"The Delhi government is taking measures for the economic revival of the hospitality industry," said CMO Delhi.

Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal convened a meeting with the delegation of @NRAI_India and officials of various departments for the ease of doing businesses for restaurants in Delhi. The Delhi govt is taking measures for the economic revival of the hospitality industry. pic.twitter.com/MjA3bx6V4z — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 7, 2020

Notably, Delhi has seen a decline in coronavirus infections from the past few weeks. As of October 6, it has reported a total of 2,95,236 COVID-19 cases, of which, 22,720 are active.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 6th October 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/gJ3Ei0vsUF — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 6, 2020

As part of Unlock 5, the centre has allowed cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

