हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Unlock 5 guidelines: All weekly markets in Delhi to open now; cinema halls from October 15

So far, only two markets were allowed to open every day in every zone in the national capital due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Unlock 5 guidelines: All weekly markets in Delhi to open now; cinema halls from October 15
Photo: Twitter/@CMODelhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) allowed to open all the weekly markets and said that the cinema halls can also resume operations from October 15, as per Centre's guidelines.

So far, only two markets were allowed to open every day in every zone in the national capital due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

"The poor people will get a lot of relief from this," expressed CM Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM convened a meeting with the delegation of NRAI and officials of various departments for the ease of doing businesses for restaurants across Delhi. 

"The Delhi government is taking measures for the economic revival of the hospitality industry," said CMO Delhi.

Notably, Delhi has seen a decline in coronavirus infections from the past few weeks. As of October 6, it has reported a total of 2,95,236 COVID-19 cases, of which, 22,720 are active. 

As part of Unlock 5, the centre has allowed cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

Live TV

Tags:
CoronavirusDelhiArvind KejriwalCOVID-19cinema hallsmarkets
Next
Story

Noida International airport phase 1 likely to be completed by 2024; Check details
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M41S

These 10 pictures of the devastation from Armenia to Azerbaijan