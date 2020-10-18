हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unlock 5

Unlock 5: Mumbai metro services to restart from tomorrow — Check train frequency, guidelines

Against 1,350 people per service earlier, the train will carry only 360 people.

Unlock 5: Mumbai metro services to restart from tomorrow — Check train frequency, guidelines
IANS photo

MUMBAI: Metro train services will be only half of pre-COVID levels and will operate at a third of passenger capacity once services restart next week, a top official said on Saturday (October 18).

Time duration of operations for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar and Versova has also been curtailed to 12 hours starting from 8:30 am daily, Mumbai Metro One's chief executive Abhau Kumar Mishra told IANS while showing the revamped set up.

Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier. Against 1,350 people per service earlier, the train will carry only 360 people.

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius and passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets. No plastic token will be issued.

The authorities will be carrying out regular disinfection of all the stations and also the coaches

More than 300 workers have worked through the lockdown period for upkeep of the trains and the station infrastructure. At least 32 of such workers turned positive for COVID-19 of which four continue to be infected.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra government had allowed Metro services to resume its operation in Mumbai from October 15. However, the metro decided to start it from Monday after finishing all the safety runs.

Live TV

Tags:
Unlock 5Mumbai MetroIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Disappointed at misrepresentation of its communication by Republic TV: BARC
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: FIR on 'Ranaut Sisters'