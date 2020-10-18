Unlock 5: Mumbai metro services to restart from tomorrow — Check train frequency, guidelines

MUMBAI: Metro train services will be only half of pre-COVID levels and will operate at a third of passenger capacity once services restart next week, a top official said on Saturday (October 18).

Time duration of operations for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar and Versova has also been curtailed to 12 hours starting from 8:30 am daily, Mumbai Metro One's chief executive Abhau Kumar Mishra told IANS while showing the revamped set up.

Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier. Against 1,350 people per service earlier, the train will carry only 360 people.

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius and passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets. No plastic token will be issued.

The authorities will be carrying out regular disinfection of all the stations and also the coaches

More than 300 workers have worked through the lockdown period for upkeep of the trains and the station infrastructure. At least 32 of such workers turned positive for COVID-19 of which four continue to be infected.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra government had allowed Metro services to resume its operation in Mumbai from October 15. However, the metro decided to start it from Monday after finishing all the safety runs.

Live TV