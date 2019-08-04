Unnao rape and accident case: CBI quickens pace of probe, raids 17 locations in UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday is learnt to have made rapid progress in the pace of investigation into the Unnao rape case and in the car crash incident that seriously injured the rape survivor. Raids in 17 different locations across Uttar Pradesh were conducted while several suspects were also detained.

The CBI conducted raids in Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Banda, among the places in the state while it also detained Naveen Singh, brother of Shashi Singh who is reportedly a close aide of main suspect Kuldeep Singh Sengar. While Sengar has been expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the family of the survivor had alleged that Naveen was threatening them on his behalf. The mother of the survivor, who passes away in the car crash, had previously accused Naveen of threatening them as well. Similar charges were levelled by the sister of the survivor. They had also submitted a written complaint against Naveen.

It has also been learnt that an 18-member team from CBI conducted raids in Unnao and searched Sengar's house here. CCTV cameras installed at the house were looked into. A team also investigated the room in the house where the rape allegedly took place. Some other rooms which were locked were broken down after it was said that the keys were missing.

The villagers in the vicinity of the house were also questioned.

A team also reached the residence of Sengar's sister where he had opened his office.

CBI is probing both the 2017 rape incident as well as the car crash that took place last Sunday.

Last week - on August 2, the Supreme Court had told CBI to complete its probe into the accident within 14 days and it is perhaps because of this that the pace of investigations have been quickened.