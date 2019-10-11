close

Unnao rape survivor accident case

Unnao rape survivor accident case: No murder charge on MLA Kuldeep Sengar, aides

In its chargesheet, the agency charged Sengar and all others named accused in the FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

File photo of MLA Kuldeep Senger

LUCKNOW: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger and his close associates have not been charged with murder by the CBI in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident on July 28 in which two of her relatives were killed.

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet before a special CBI court in Lucknow against Senger and others in connection with the case but no murder charges were pressed on them.

In its chargesheet, the agency charged Sengar and all others named accused in the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Ashish Kumar Pal , driver of the truck which rammed into the car killing the Unnao rape survivor's two aunts and leaving the girl and her lawyer critically injured, has been charged with causing death by negligence 304(a), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety (338), and rash driving (279).

In its FIR, the agency had earlier booked Sengar and nine others under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

It may not be noted that the Supreme Court had on September 25 granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its probe into the accident.

In her complaint, the girl had alleged that she was raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The girl was badly injured in the road accident after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with her two aunts and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28. 

Two of her aunts died in the road accident. She was later airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

After being discharged from AIIMS last month, the girl and her family was given a security cover by the CRPF at the orders of the Supreme Court,

On Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sought seven days from a Delhi court to provide accommodation to the victim's family. 

The girl's family had earlier told the court that they wanted to reside in the national capital as they feared for their lives in UP - their native state. 

Unnao rape survivor accident caseKuldeep SengarCBILucknow courtDelhiDCW
