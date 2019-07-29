Unnao rape survivor on ventilator after car crash, FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Unnao rape survivor, who met with a road accident on Sunday, is on ventilator and is in a critical condition. An official of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, where she is admitted, said that she a head injury and a fractured leg.

Sandeep Tiwari of the hospital told media persons on Monday that the teenaged girl is stable but that her condition is extremely serious and that she and lawyer Mahendra Singh, also in the car at the time of the crash, are both on ventilator. The girl's mother and aunt had died in the crash.

Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-Charge, Trauma Center, King George's Medical University hospital in Lucknow where Unnao rape survivor is being treated: Lady (rape survivor) & lawyer both are on ventillator & in critical but stable condition. Girl has fracture on her leg & a head injury. pic.twitter.com/FBJhZkuoXg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

While initial investigations of the UP Police indicated that it was a road mishap, there have been suspicions of some foul play at work. Opposition parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party have called it a murder conspiracy and have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigations. Even Mamata Banerjee expressed her dismay at the incident and called for a high-level probe.

By Monday evening, an FIR had been filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the rape case involving the girl. FIRs were also lodged against his brother Manoj and eight others after the girl's uncle lodged a complaint. The family of the girl has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

The crash happened on National Highway 232 near Raebareli when a truck collided against the car in which the girl was travelling in. Her mother and aunt were also in the car while Mahendra Singh was behind the wheels. Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the girl's aunt was declared 'brought dead'. From here, the others were taken to the Lucknow trauma centre where the girl's mother died.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been facing a lot of flak since the incident but has said that it is open for a CBI probe in the matter.