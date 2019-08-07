Unnao rape survivor still critical, lawyer unconscious: AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape case survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), continues to be in a critical condition on advanced life support systems, a statement issued by the hospital said on Wednesday.

''She continues to be on advanced life support systems and in critical condition. Her lawyer (Mahendra Singh) continues to be critical, unconscious and on advanced life support system,'' AIIMS said in a statement.

"The patients are undergoing treatment under a multidisciplinary team of doctors from critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine," said Dr (Prof) Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division.

Live TV

The woman and her lawyer were air-lifted here from Lucknow this week on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Mahendra Singh had reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were injured in a fatal truck-car crash on July 28.

While the woman was airlifted to AIIMS on Monday, the lawyer was flown from Lucknow to Delhi on Tuesday.

He reached AIIMS around 1.30 PM on Tuesday, said Manish Aggarwal, Director of the Aeromed International Rescue Services.

The air ambulance had the same doctor and paramedic who had accompanied the rape survivor on Monday, also to the AIIMS.

The Delhi Traffic Police facilitated the movement of the patients so that they reached the hospital without encountering any obstacles.

The decision to fly the Unnao rape victims and her lawyer to Delhi was taken on the direction of the Supreme Court.