Unnao victim accident case: CBI court allows narco test of truck driver, cleaner

Lucknow: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court Friday allowed narco test of the truck driver and the cleaner in connection with the accident case of the Unnao rape victim. The court remanded them into further police custody till August 14.

The Unnao rape survivor was travelling with her family and lawyer when a truck rammed into their vehicle. Two of her aunts died in the accident. The victim and her lawyer sustained critical injuries and are being treated in AIIMS.

The driver-cleaner duo was arrested by the police soon after the accident was reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. CBI officials on Sunday (August 4) had grilled the truck driver for any possible clues.

The accident was initially being probed by the UP Police before being handed over to the CBI. The Supreme Court earlier transferred all the cases related to the Unnao victim to Delhi. The top court also directed that Unnao rape survivor be shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and central protection to the girl's family.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday directed for framing rape and other charges against the main-accused in Unnao rape case Sengar.

The prime accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was arrested by the CBI last year.