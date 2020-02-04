Unnecessary controversy: Anantkumar Hegde denies calling Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle 'drama'

New Delhi: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde, who has been in headlines for his alleged critical remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and his freedom movement 'Satyagraha', on Tuesday maintained that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation. "I own my statement made on February 1 in Bengaluru. All related media reports are false. I never said what is being debated over. It is an unnecessary controversy. I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle. That's all," Hegde told ANI.

"I am surprised by the discussion on it. My statement is available in public forum. If anyone wants to see it, it is available online and on my website. Show me if I have said anything against Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and any other freedom fighters," he added.

According to reports, Hedge, while speaking at an event in Bengaluru, described Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle as 'drama' and said that his blood boiled when he read history and 'such people came to be called Mahatma'. He said that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a 'drama'.

"People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha. The Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde had said at the event.

"The entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British. None of these so-called leaders was beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said.

The six-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada is known to be a loudmouth. A minister in the first term of Narendra Modi government, Hegde was dropped when the BJP came to power for the second term in May 2019.

In the meantime, on Feb 3, a showcause notice was served to the BJP leader for his controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi. The notice served to Hegde sought to know why action should not be taken against the lawmaker.

According to IANS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to be upset with Hegde for his latest barbs. The BJP is also mulling him to block from attending the Parliamentary party meeting for the rest of the Budget session.