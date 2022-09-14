NewsIndia
UNOM RESULTS 2022

UNOM Results 2022: Madras University UG, PG Results for June Exams expected TOMORROW at unom.ac.in- Check latest update here

UNOM Results 2022 would be released soon, according to the local media reports the results for the sixth semester at Madras University will probably be announced on September 15, 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UNOM Results 2022: Madras University UG, PG Results for June Exams expected TOMORROW at unom.ac.in- Check latest update here

UNOM Results 2022: University of Madras, UNOM Results 2022 would be released soon. Madras University UG/PG June Exam results are expected to be released on the official website unom.ac.in. PG results as well as UG results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters at Madras University are awaited. According to the local media reports, the results for the sixth semester at Madras University will probably be announced on September 15, 2022, students may please note that the June Results have not been released as yet and will be announced soon.

The June Results 2022 page on unom.ac.in will allow students who took the test to view their results. Students should be aware that the June Results have not yet been released publicly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The official results website, result.unom.ac.in, currently has the November 2021 exam results available. 

UNOM Madras University Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to unom.ac.in and under Examination Tab select the type of exam
  • Scroll to Results window or go directly to result.unom.ac.in link provided above
  • On the new window that opens, enter your register number and click on Get Result
  • Your Madras University Result would be provided on the page

Earlier, Madras University Result 2022 are released for the April examinations. Candidates can check their University of Madras, UNOM Results 2022 on the official website-- unom.ac.in. University of Madras website has issued three servers to check the results and in case candidates find any issue in check their results, they can try multiple servers. 

Live Tv

UNOM Results 2022unom resultsunom ac in results 2022unom ac in results 2022 junemadras university result 2022university of madras results 2022madras university ug results 2022madras university pg results 2022result unom ac inunom ac in june 2022 results datemadras university ug results june 2022madras university pg results june 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!