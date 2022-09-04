NewsIndia
UNOM Results 2022: Madras University UG, PG Results for June Exams to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at unom.ac.in- Check latest update here

UNOM Results 2022 would be released soon, according to the local media reports the results for the sixth semester at Madras University will probably be announced on September 6, 2022. 

UNOM Results 2022: University of Madras, UNOM Results 2022 would be released soon. Madras University UG/PG June Exam results are expected to be released on the official website unom.ac.in. PG results as well as UG results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters at Madras University are awaited. According to the local media reports, the results for the sixth semester at Madras University will probably be announced on September 6, 2022. 

The June Results 2022 page on unom.ac.in will allow students who took the test to view their results. Students should be aware that the June Results have not yet been released publicly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The official results website, result.unom.ac.in, currently has the November 2021 exam results available. 

UNOM Madras University Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to unom.ac.in and under Examination Tab select the type of exam
  • Scroll to Results window or go directly to result.unom.ac.in link provided above
  • On the new window that opens, enter your register number and click on Get Result
  • Your Madras University Result would be provided on the page

Earlier, Madras University Result 2022 are released for the April examinations. Candidates can check their University of Madras, UNOM Results 2022 on the official website-- unom.ac.in. University of Madras website has issued three servers to check the results and in case candidates find any issue in check their results, they can try multiple servers. 

