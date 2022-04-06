UP: 28 years after crime, DNA test nails rape accused

A DNA test conducted 28 years after an alleged rape could send the accused to jail. The DNA of the child conceived by the woman after she was repeatedly raped by two brothers in 1994, when she was just 13, matched with one of the accused, police said.

The FIR against the accused - Hasan and Guddu - was lodged in March last year following a court order. Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar told PTI, "The DNA test was conducted on the court's order. Samples of the victim's son and two accused were examined. The report confirmed that DNA of Guddu matches with the victim's son. Based on this information, we have formed a team to arrest the accused."

According to police, the woman was staying in Shahjahanpur with her relatives back in 1994 and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood and were older to her.

The family members came to know about the rape when she got pregnant, police said, adding that she gave birth to the child the same year.

However, the baby was separated from her and adopted by a couple.

Later, the woman got married but when the husband came to know about the rape incident, he left her, police said.

The woman lived alone for several years till her son came in touch with her a couple of years ago after becoming aware about the incident. He supported and encouraged her to lodge an FIR, police said.

The woman first approached police regarding the matter and later filed a petition in local court seeking registration of an FIR.

The accused runs a small business in Shahjahanpur and still lives in the same locality, according to police.

"They are absconding since last week and a police team has been formed to arrest them," said the officer.

