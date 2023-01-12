topStoriesenglish
UP: 40 students' university admission suspended for alleged use of fake documents

The case first came to light in September last year when a professor of the varsity found that a girl produced a fake admission fee receipt, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • MMMTU has suspended the admission of 40 B.Tech students
  • During investigation, gross irregularities in the admission process surfaced
  • The fraud has prompted the university administration to investigate its admission process

Gorakhpur: The Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) has suspended the admission of 40 B.Tech students of different branches over the alleged use of fake certificates. MMMTU vice-chancellor J.P. Pandey said that the admission of 40 students was cancelled after a three-member probe report confirmed the malpractice. He added that legal action has also been initiated against the students.

The case first came to light in September last year when a professor of the varsity found that a girl produced a fake admission fee receipt. Subsequently, her admission allotment number was sent to the varsity authorities and a three-member panel was constituted to probe the case.

During investigation, gross irregularities in the admission process surfaced. Following the probe report, the academic council recommended the suspension of admission of 40 B. Tech students of 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches. The fraud has prompted the university administration to investigate its admission process from 2017-18 and the possibility of involvement in a racket.
 

