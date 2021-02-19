UP assembly budget session briefly adjourned after opposition brings up farmers' protests

Lucknow: The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session on Friday (February 19) got off to a stormy start over the farmers' issue with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanding immediate discussion on the topic.

As the members raised slogans and rushed into the well of the House to raise it, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit adjourned the house for 30 minutes.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, noisy scenes were witnessed between the Opposition and ruling benches over farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the central government.

Chaudhary raised the issue stressing that farmers are protesting at Ghazipur border for the past three months over the new laws and no concrete solution has still surfaced.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna refuted the allegations of the Opposition saying that they had kept late farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait in jail for two months.

"They (pointing to the Opposition) are the enemy of the farmers," Khanna said.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit requested for the cooperation of political leaders of all parties for proper conduct “for a substantive and quality discussion in the House”.

