हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly

UP assembly budget session briefly adjourned after opposition brings up farmers' protests

The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session on Friday (February 19) got off to a stormy start over the farmers' issue with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanding immediate discussion on the topic. Some members also raised slogans.

UP assembly budget session briefly adjourned after opposition brings up farmers&#039; protests
Representational Image

Lucknow: The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session on Friday (February 19) got off to a stormy start over the farmers' issue with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanding immediate discussion on the topic.

As the members raised slogans and rushed into the well of the House to raise it, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit adjourned the house for 30 minutes.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, noisy scenes were witnessed between the Opposition and ruling benches over farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the central government.

Chaudhary raised the issue stressing that farmers are protesting at Ghazipur border for the past three months over the new laws and no concrete solution has still surfaced.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna refuted the allegations of the Opposition saying that they had kept late farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait in jail for two months.

"They (pointing to the Opposition) are the enemy of the farmers," Khanna said. 

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit requested for the cooperation of political leaders of all parties for proper conduct “for a substantive and quality discussion in the House”.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assemblyuttar pradesh budgetOpposition partiesFarmers protest
Next
Story

Terrorists gun down two policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar: WATCH

Must Watch

PT34M46S

Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary talks to Amit Shah regarding upcoming West Bengal Elections