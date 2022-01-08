UP Assembly Elections 2022: Noida, Ghaziabad to go to polls on Feb 10

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday (January 8) announced the schedule for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that will take place for all the 403 constituencies in seven phases this time, starting from February 10 to March 7.

Noida and Ghaziabad, two of Uttar Pradesh’s most significant cities will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Notably, Noida, which falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar with assembly constituency, has added over 3 lakh more voters this time as compared to the last Assembly Elections in 2017, as per media reports.

In 2017, Noida’ seat was won by Pankaj Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party who defeated Sunil Choudhary of Samajwadi Party with a margin of 104016 votes.

Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma won from Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 336922 votes by defeating Satveer of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Ghaziabad on the other hand, added over 2.9 lakh voters this time as compared to the last assembly elections.

According to the media reports, Ghaziabad district has 2,899,484 voters (including Dhaulana).

Ghaziabad district comprises five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar as well as part of the Dhaulana assembly constituency, which is under the Hapur district.

About the elections, the first phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will take place on February 10, followed by the second phase on February 14. The third phase will be held on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

