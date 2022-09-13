NewsIndia
UP BJP leader forges nephew IAS officer's signature for loan, arrested

Earlier in 2020, IAS Abhay Singh filed a cheating case against his maternal uncle, Ravi Pratap Singh. He alleged that Ravi Pratap Singh took a loan of Rs 1.62 crore from Urban Cooperative Bank by forging his signature.

Pratapgarh(UP): Police on Monday arrested BJP leader Ravi Pratap Singh, maternal uncle of IAS Abhay Singh for forging the signature of his nephew and securing a loan of Rs 1.62 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. Earlier in 2020, IAS Abhay Singh filed a cheating case against his maternal uncle, Ravi Pratap Singh. He alleged that Ravi Pratap Singh took a loan of Rs 1.62 crore from Urban Cooperative Bank by forging his signature.

The accused, identified as Ravi Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. Antil said the signatures were found to be fake during the course of the investigation. The accused has been sent to jail, he added.

Ravi Pratap Singh contested the election of Municipality Chairman from the BJP in 2012. After getting information about the matter, some leaders associated with the ruling party reached the police station, but the police refused to release him. BJP's Kashi regional unit member and senior party leader Girdhari Singh said Ravi Pratap Singh was an active party leader but refused to comment on the case.

