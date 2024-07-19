Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768345
NewsIndia
UP BJP RIFT

UP BJP Tussle Intensifies As State Minister Resigns, Says 'Sangathan Is Bigger Than Govt'

In her resignation letter, MoS Sonam Kinnar accused senior officers of malpractice, alleging that they were involved in distributing illegal funds and turning a deaf ear to the concerns raised by workers under her purview.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP BJP Tussle Intensifies As State Minister Resigns, Says 'Sangathan Is Bigger Than Govt'

Sonam Kinnar, a Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh government, tendered her resignation on Friday, citing rampant corruption and arbitrary behavior by officials within the administration. Sonam, who enjoyed the rank of a Minister of State, submitted her resignation letter to the government, accusing the administration of perpetuating corruption and ignoring her concerns.

In her resignation letter, Kinnar accused senior officers of malpractice, alleging that they were involved in distributing illegal funds and turning a deaf ear to the concerns raised by workers under her purview.

"The officers are distributing the money. They do not listen to the workers," Kinnar said, expressing frustration over what she described as a lack of responsiveness from government officials. She also highlighted instances of corruption and scams within her department, signaling a breakdown of governance principles that led to her decision to step down from her ministerial role.

Sonam's resignation has escalated the ongoing tussle between the Yogi Aditynath led-Uttar Pradesh government and RSS- she belongs to. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population
DNA Video
DNA: Ghost in Amethi? Watch Ground Report
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Sarp Vinash-2 in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?
DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India