UP BJP Tussle Intensifies As State Minister Resigns, Says 'Sangathan Is Bigger Than Govt'

Sonam Kinnar, a Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh government, tendered her resignation on Friday, citing rampant corruption and arbitrary behavior by officials within the administration. Sonam, who enjoyed the rank of a Minister of State, submitted her resignation letter to the government, accusing the administration of perpetuating corruption and ignoring her concerns.

In her resignation letter, Kinnar accused senior officers of malpractice, alleging that they were involved in distributing illegal funds and turning a deaf ear to the concerns raised by workers under her purview.

"The officers are distributing the money. They do not listen to the workers," Kinnar said, expressing frustration over what she described as a lack of responsiveness from government officials. She also highlighted instances of corruption and scams within her department, signaling a breakdown of governance principles that led to her decision to step down from her ministerial role.

Sonam's resignation has escalated the ongoing tussle between the Yogi Aditynath led-Uttar Pradesh government and RSS- she belongs to.