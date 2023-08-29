UP BJP Youth Leader Booked For Abusing, Threatening Cop After Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Amit Thakur, who was a leader of the BJP’s youth wing in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, has been booked by the police and sacked by the party after a video of him abusing and threatening a police sub-inspector (SI) went viral on social media. The SI had gone to the scene of a clash and firing between two groups involved in illegal mining. The police have filed a case against Thakur and others under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, insulting, intimidating and hurting a public servant.

“We have registered an FIR against Amit Thakur and others. The Special Operation Group and other police teams are conducting raids for their arrest,” news agency IANS quoted Farrukhabad SP Vikas Kumar as saying. He added that sections 147 (rioting), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) were among the charges invoked against the accused.

"This is not Mulayam Singh government. This is BJP government. Will beat you to pulp," a couple of men threatening cops in a car surfaced in Farrukhabad area in UP. One of the accused has been identified as Amit Thakur, district vice president of BJP's youth wing.#mannkibaat pic.twitter.com/1Yn9awONiI — Majid Ahmed (@MiningApps3) August 27, 2023

The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for Thakur and Rs 15,000 each for three other accused, who are Ashish Pratap Singh from Amritpur, Manu Chaturvedi and Anshul Mishra from Kotwali area.

SI Surjit Kumar, who faced Thakur’s wrath, said he and a constable had reached the Central Jail Intersection on Etawah-Bareilly Highway after getting information about a clash between two groups on the night of August 21.

When he tried to stop the violence, one of the groups attacked him. In the video, Thakur can be heard saying: “Yeh Mulayam Singh ki sarkar nahi hain, daroga ji. Yeh Bhartiya Janata Party ki sarkar hai… bhoot main tumhara bana dunga… (This is not Mulayam Singh’s government. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government. We will beat you to a pulp.)”

Mayank Bundela, the district president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said Thakur was removed from his post on the orders of the senior party leaders as his behaviour tarnished the party’s image.